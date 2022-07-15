Troops of Russian Federation cannot enter administrative borders of Luhansk region, Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding defense, - Haidai

The Russian occupiers cannot enter the administrative borders of the Luhansk region. Ukrainian defenders resist.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET reports.

"A small part of the territory of the Luhansk region is being held - the occupying forces cannot enter the administrative borders of the region. The Russians still cannot break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in two populated areas," the head of the RMA said.

According to Haidai, the assault by the Russian troops stopped somewhat because the Ukrainian defenders hit the warehouses of the occupiers.

See more: Russians are carrying out airstrikes and are advancing, - Haidai. PHOTOS