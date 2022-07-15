Russia is ready for negotiations with Ukraine, but peace agreement should fix neutrality and "existing territorial realities", - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation

The negotiation process was stopped due to Ukraine's fault and "it was not without the participation of the West, which actually forbade Kyiv to negotiate."

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Andrii Rudenko stated this, Censor.NET informs with reference to the BBC.

He added that the Kremlin's position is that the future peace agreement should fix:

- neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status of Ukraine,

- recognition of existing territorial realities, including the current status of Crimea, as well as the so-called "DNR" and "LNR".

"If Ukraine expresses a desire to return to the negotiating table, we are ready to respond positively. But first of all, we will insist on receiving a clear answer to our mentioned proposals, and we will also compare with the situation "on the ground", which is gradually changing," Rudenko said.

We will remind you that the last face-to-face meeting of the negotiating delegations of Ukraine and Russia took place on March 29 in Istanbul. After the negotiations, the Istanbul Communiqué was published.

Currently, there are no negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation regarding the end of the war due to the position of the Russian Federation and the continuation of aggression against our country.

The Kremlin continues to count on the fact that Ukraine will agree to the invaders' terms.

