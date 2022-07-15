Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation commented on attack on Vinnytsia: meeting of command of Air Force of AFU with suppliers of foreign weapons" was allegedly held in officers' house

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation commented on the shelling of Vinnytsia, as a result of which 23 people, including three children, were killed.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication RIA Novosti.

garrison house of officers in Vinnytsia - at that moment, a meeting of the command of the Ukrainian Air Force with representatives of foreign arms suppliers was taking place there.

At the meeting, they discussed the transfer of the next batch of aircraft, and weapons, and the organization of repairs to the Ukrainian aviation fleet to the Ukrainian military. As a result of the strike, the participants of the meeting were destroyed," the Ministry of Defense of the occupying country reported.

It will be recalled that on July 14, the Russian occupiers fired 3 rockets at an office building in Vinnytsia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the shelling a terrorist act.

It is known that Russian troops hit Vinnytsia with Caliber missiles from the Black Sea. It was reported that 23 people died as a result of the shelling.

