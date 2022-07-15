By beginning of academic year, universities of Mykolaiv damaged by shelling will not have time to rebuild, - Kim

During the day, 31 rocket strikes were carried out in the Mykolayiv region, 8 from multiple launch rocket systems and 18 from artillery.

This was stated by the head of the regional military administration, Vitaly Kim, reports Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

According to Kim, 10 rockets hit Admiral Makarov National Shipbuilding University and Sukhomlynskyi Mykolaiv National University, as well as private houses and high-rise buildings.

In particular, both floors of the Pedagogical University were destroyed by 4 rockets, and the Shipbuilding University - by 5 rockets.

Kim emphasized that it is impossible to restore universities before the beginning of the academic year.

"Now, only the examination of whether these buildings can be used will take a long time. Because the destruction is quite large-scale. Commissions are working there," he said.

