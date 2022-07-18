Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 38,450 people, 220 planes, 188 helicopters, 1,687 tanks and 3,886 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of July 18, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 38,450.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 18.07 are approximately:

personnel - about 38,450 (+150) people were eliminated,

tanks - 1687 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3886 (+7) units,

artillery systems - 849 (+3) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 248 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 113 (+3) units,

aircraft - 220 (+0) units,

helicopters - 188 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 690 (+2),

cruise missiles - 166 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2753 (+7) units,

special equipment - 70 (+2).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the direction of Bakhmut. The data is being verified," the report says.