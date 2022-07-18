Since very morning, occupiers have been shelling Sumy region with mortars, rocket artillery, and multiple launch rocket systems, - Zhivytskyi

At five o'clock in the morning, the Russians began hitting our communities in the Sumy region from their territory.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Dmytro Zhivytskyi, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, it was recorded:

▪️ 10 mortar rounds in the Glukhivska community, 4:30 in the morning.

▪️ After 5 in the morning - 8 mortar attacks on the Shalyginsk community.

▪️ From 6 to 7 in the morning, there were massive mortar and rocket artillery attacks on the Khotyn community.

▪️ Almost at 7 in the morning - 10 arrivals from reactive systems of salvo fire in Mykolaiv rural community.

▪️ At half past seven - 2 rounds of 15 shots from a large-caliber machine gun across the Khotyn community.

"There are no casualties, information about the destruction is being clarified," adds Zhivytskyi.

