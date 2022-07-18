There is no word yet on dismissal of Venediktova and Bakanov, they were simply suspended - Office of President

After the president suspended the Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov, there is still no talk of their dismissal. Decisions will be made after official investigations.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Smirnov stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"I would like to comment on the following. Currently, there is no talk of the dismissal of these two officials. We are talking about the fact that the Prosecutor General has been removed from his post, and the head of the SSU - temporarily removed from his duties," he said.

According to him, this is because the president and Ukrainian society have long been waiting for more concrete radical results from the heads of these two bodies regarding collaborators and traitors.

"In order to prevent the potential influence of these two officials on the criminal proceedings being investigated against SSU representatives who are suspected of cooperation with the aggressor country, as well as prosecutors, the president made a corresponding decision," said Smirnov.

He informed that official checks and official investigations will be carried out, "based on the results of these specific checks, the president will make a decision on the need to submit to the parliament a motion to dismiss the Prosecutor General or not, and the same applies to the head of the Security Service of Ukraine."