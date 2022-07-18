Over past day, occupiers shelled six villages and towns of Orihiv and Hulyaipole in Zaporizhia

In the Zaporizhia region, the Russian occupiers shelled six villages and the towns of Orihiv and Hulyaipole over the past day.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to UNN, this was announced by the head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh.

"According to the report of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Zaporizhia region, during the past day, the occupiers shelled the civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Tavriyske, Yurkivka, Preobrazhenka, Temyrivka, Novodanilivka, Orihiv, Hulyaipole," the message reads.

According to him, 9 reports were received about the destruction of civil infrastructure objects as a result of shelling by the Russian occupation forces.

At the same time, the situation in the Zaporizhia region has not undergone significant changes over the past day, the head of the regional military administration noted. Thus, the enemy focuses its main efforts on maintaining the occupied borders.

During the past day, the enemy, as indicated, carried out 64 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders, while using tank weapons, rockets, and barrel artillery along the entire line of contact.

