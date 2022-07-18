Enemy wants to move ammunition depots away from Ukrainian artillery, - Defense Forces of South

The troops of the Russian Federation are trying to move their ammunition depots away from the line of fire, but Ukrainian fighters destroy both the accumulation of equipment and the enemy's fuel and lubricants.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, the head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humenyuk, announced this on the air of a nationwide telethon.

In this way, she answered the question of whether the withdrawal of Russian units due to explosions in warehouses as a result of the work of Ukrainian artillery is recorded.

"We have such information that they are looking for such places to place them somewhere far away, but I note that we are striking not only ammunition warehouses but also accumulations of equipment. Therefore, there is also nothing for them to take away and transport. In addition, their fuel and lubricant warehouses also burn quite brightly, so there is often nothing to refuel, nothing to transport," Humenyuk said.

