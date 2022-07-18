23-year-old girl was arrested in occupied Mariupol for blue-yellow ribbon in her braids, - Andryushchenko

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Russians arrested a 23-year-old girl for wearing a blue-yellow ribbon in her braids.

Mayor's adviser Petro Andryushchenko writes about this in Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Mariupol. The celebration of Metallurgist's Day, in reality, looks a little different than in the propagandist's photo. No crowd. Festive mood. Immediately after the distribution of free humanitarian porridge with meat, people went home. At the same time, a 23-year-old girl was arrested by the Russians at the entrance to the holiday for a ribbon in her braids of yellow and blue colors, and her relatives are still looking for her," Andryushchenko said.

