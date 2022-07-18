Malyuk was appointed temporary head of SSU - Zelensky's decree

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the appointment of Vasyl Malyuk as the acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to the website of the Office of the President.

"The First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Malyuk Vasyl Vasyliovych, will temporarily perform the duties of the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine," the decree reads.

Prior to that, Malyuk served as the first deputy head of the Service.

It will be recalled that earlier Zelenskyi removed Ivan Bakanov from the duties of the head of the SSU.

The head of state explained that "the array of crimes against the foundations of the national security of the state and the connections that have been recorded between the employees of the security forces of Ukraine and the special services of Russia pose very serious questions to the relevant leaders."