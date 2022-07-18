Military command coordinates actions of partisans, result is - Defense Forces of South

The military command coordinates the actions of the Ukrainian partisans, the actions with them are coordinated and have results.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by the head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of the South, Nataliya Gumeniuk.

"We all have common coordination, we all strive to liberate Ukraine from the enemy. We have a single goal, and the methods of achieving it are such that we understand each other even at a distance, even if any communication system is turned off. We have coordination, we have an understanding, our actions are coordinated and there is a result," she said.

Read more: Enemy wants to move ammunition depots away from Ukrainian artillery, - Defense Forces of South