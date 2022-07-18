In many villages of occupied Kherson region, situation is critical, Rashists are trying to use civilians as "human shields", - Defense Forces of South

The situation in many villages of the Kherson region is very critical due to the destruction of social infrastructure by the Russian invaders.

This was stated by the head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"In general, Kherson Oblast, being under occupation, of course, has certain problems, in particular, with communications, not only with communication, but also with the provision of electricity, water and gas. The situation in many villages is very critical, as many houses are broken, objects of social infrastructure are affected, which means that the provision of medical assistance is complicated, and there are no basic necessities," she said.

At the same time, Humeniuk continued, the occupiers, seeing the effectiveness of our work, in particular of the missile and artillery units, are trying to locate their units, redeploy their bases closer and more densely to the areas where the civilian population is located, in order to, as always, use them as a human shield.

Also, according to her, rocket attacks on the rear of Odesa region continue, and Mykolaiv suffers from the impact of non-typical projectiles every day.

