Ukraine demands from Russian Federation humane treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war, - MFA

Ukraine condemns the wrongful treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian Federation, in particular the use of them for its own political purposes.

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"We demand from the Russian side to strictly observe the provisions of international humanitarian law, in particular the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War, in relation to prisoners of war servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the document says.

In this context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that all foreign citizens and stateless persons participating in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are voluntarily accepted for military service under a contract in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and military service" of 1992.

"The relevant persons are servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who, in accordance with the provisions of the Geneva Conventions on the Protection of War Victims of 1949 and Additional Protocol I to them of 1977, have the legal status of combatants. This status, among other things, gives such persons the right to treat them as with prisoners of war in case they fall into the hands of the enemy," the foreign policy department noted.

It is also noted that Ukraine steadfastly complies with its obligations under international humanitarian law. In the conditions of an international armed conflict caused by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, our state adheres to the laws and customs of war, set forth, in particular, in the Geneva Conventions for the Protection of War Victims of 1949 and their Additional Protocols of 1977.

Read more: Russia can use gas as weapon. European Union is preparing for any scenarios, - Borrell

"Ukraine observes the humane treatment of prisoners of war and provides them with all the rights and guarantees guaranteed by international law in full. We demand from the Russian side humane treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Any illegal acts or inaction on the part of the state holding prisoners of war are prohibited", is summarized in the statement.