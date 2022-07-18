Currently, there are no peace talks due to fault of Russian Federation. No one meets on this topic, - Kuleba

Russia has not abandoned the ultimate goal of the war it started, which is the destruction of Ukraine, so no peace negotiations are currently underway.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba stated this in an interview with Forbes, Censor.NET informs.

"The status of the peace negotiations is a blow to Vinnytsia, a blow to Mykolaiv, a blow to Kharkiv, other cities, and the assault actions of the Russians in the east of Ukraine. The Russians repeat as a mantra: "Since February 24, our goals have remained unchanged, only the method of achieving them has changed." Method from a frontal attack on Ukraine with the aim of one-time destruction was changed to concentrated strikes and an advance from the east. But the goal remained the same - to destroy us," the Ukrainian minister emphasized.

He emphasized that with each such statement, the Russians demonstrate not readiness for negotiations, but the immutability of the ultimate goal of this "operation" - the destruction of Ukraine.

"There are currently no peace talks due to the fault of the Russian side, and no one is meeting on this topic," the foreign minister said.

In his opinion, the situation at the front should be changed first, because the negotiations are directly related to it.

"I tell all partners a simple thing: Russia must sit down at the negotiating table after defeat on the battlefield. Otherwise, it will be the language of ultimatums again," Kuleba said.

He added that President Volodymyr Zelensky adheres to a principled position on this issue: "He does not exclude the possibility of negotiations, but now there are no grounds for this in view of Russia's aggressive behavior. He communicated this very clearly with the leaders of the countries that hinted at negotiations. These leaders also stopped talking about it."