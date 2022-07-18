943 more people have been evacuated from temporarily occupied territories of Kharkiv, more than quarter of them children - head of RMA Synehubiv

Another evacuation of residents from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kharkiv region was carried out on Monday.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram by the head of Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv.

"Another evacuation from the temporarily occupied territories of Kharkiv Region was carried out: 943 civilians, including 216 children... All were evacuated in safe places and under Ukrainian flags. Everyone has been given all the necessary assistance," Synehubiv wrote.

"I thank to all services involved in the evacuation, and dozens of volunteers for the clear coordination of actions and work for the result. Despite the fact that it is a very troublesome and not always a safe process," added the head of the RMA.

