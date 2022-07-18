For "Army of Drones" have already collected 510 million hryvnias, - Fedorov

The "Army of Drones" project has already raised more than 510 million hryvnias through the United24 fundraising platform.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

According to the head of the Ministry of Digital, it has already been agreed to purchase 60 Matrice multicopters, which "accurately record video, have built-in artificial intelligence, clearly focus on the target and determine potential danger at a distance.

Negotiations are underway for further purchases of powerful drones with Ukrainian and international manufacturers. Among them are the United States, Germany, Portugal, Japan and Israel.

Recall that on July 1, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the United24 platform announced the launch of the "Drone Army" project.

This is a comprehensive program, including systematic purchase of drones, their repair and operational replacement, as well as a pilot training course. On July 7, it became known that the first batch of drones under the "Drone Army" project had already left for the frontline.