Polish Sejm deputy Kowal and Poroshenko visit building destroyed by Russian missiles in Chasiv Yar

Petro Poroshenko and Polish Sejm deputy Pawel Kowal visited the Bakhmut region of Donbass, in particular the town of Chasiv Yar, where dozens of civilians were killed after a rocket attack on a residential building on July 13.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by рress service of "ES".

"This is the destroyed house in the town of Chasiv Yar. Fifty people died here. A mutilated baby stroller, a bicycle caught in the ruined wall, are still frozen among the rubble. It's a gruesome sight. This is exactly how, from Putin's point of view, the Russian-speaking residents of Donbass are being "liberated".

They are being freed from their lives. For every life of a Ukrainian civilian: a Ukrainian woman, a Ukrainian child, a Ukrainian man - the fiends, the barbarians who bombard the peaceful local population will answer with blood," Poroshenko stressed.

The Fifth President is convinced: what Russia is doing on the territory of Ukraine is genocide. "The same way they killed us in '33, the same way they killed us in the postwar years in Western Ukraine. They are also killing us now," Poroshenko said.

"Here today - together with a member of the Polish Sejm, a good friend of Ukraine and mine, Pawel Kowal. Pawel made a huge contribution both to the fact that Ukraine brought in the Association Agreement and to the fact that Ukraine received a deepened and comprehensive Free Trade Zone. At the time, Pavel was the head of the parliamentary delegation to the European Parliament. A very desperate patriot of Poland and a very desperate patriot of Ukraine. The world should know what the war in Ukraine looks like," Poroshenko said.

"We are very grateful to the Ukrainian nation for this resistance. I saw Bucha... I think everyone in Europe should know that Ukrainians are fighting for Europe, for our common values.

My mission is to explain this in Poland. And not only in Poland, but in all European countries, to deliver a very clear message: today Ukrainians are real Europeans, ready to give their lives for our common values," said Pawel Kowal.

Petro Poroshenko added: "When I come to the front, every time I remind myself what it's all about, what our fight is for and where the roots of our rage are, which gives us the strength to fight and win."





