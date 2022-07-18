"There is some very good news, but details will be little later," Reznikov held conversation with his American colleague Austin

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine held a telephone conversation with his American colleague Lloyd Austin.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Reznikov in Twitter.

Reznikov noted, "I discussed with our wonderful friend Lloyd J. Austin III the upcoming Ramstein meeting: we agreed on an agenda, shared information about arms control coming into Ukraine and the like. Also,

Lloyd Austin has some very good news, but the details will come a little later."

