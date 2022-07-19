353 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 676 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.
As noted, these figures are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.
"The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 357, Kharkiv region - 191, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Mykolaiv region - 53, Kherson region - 52, Zaporizhia region - 40," the report says.
According to juvenile prosecutors, on the night of July 19, as a result of an enemy rocket fire in the Odesa district of the Odesa region, six people were injured, including a 5-month-old child.
During the recording of crimes committed in the Zaporizhzhia region, it became known about the injuries of nine children aged 4 to 16 years as a result of the shelling of civilian objects by the occupiers.
2,185 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 221 were completely destroyed.