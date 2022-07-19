Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 38,550 people, 220 planes, 188 helicopters, 1,691 tanks and 3,892 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 19.07 are approximately:
personnel - about 38,550 (+100) people were eliminated,
tanks - 1691 (+4) units,
armored fighting vehicles - 3892 (+6) units,
artillery systems - 851 (+2) units,
multiple launch rocket system - 248 (+0) units,
air defense equipment - 113 (+0) units,
aircraft - 220 (+0) units,
helicopters - 188 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 693 (+3),
cruise missiles - 167 (+1),
ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2767 (+14) units,
special equipment - 70 (+0).
"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk direction. The data is being verified," the report says.