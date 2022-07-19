Zelensky submitted to Council motion to dismiss Venediktova from post of Prosecutor General
This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to the official website of VR.
The draft Resolution on granting consent to the dismissal of I.V. Venediktova from the post of Prosecutor General by the President of Ukraine was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada today, July 19. As noted, the document was sent to the Committee and management for consideration.
We will remind you that President Zelensky removed Venediktova from the position of Prosecutor General of Ukraine. He explains this decision by the fact that many employees of the prosecutor's office committed treason by remaining in the occupied territory and cooperating with the enemy. There is no talk of Venediktova's dismissal yet, the President's Office said earlier
The suspended Prosecutor General herself says that she is ready to report to the Verkhovna Rada about her work, as is required by the dismissal procedure.
Censor.NET sources report that Zelensky offered Venediktova to write a statement of the resignation of her own free will, but she refused to do so.
The US State Department noted that it is monitoring personnel reshuffles in the Ukrainian government.