Oleksandr Klymenko will become new head of Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office

The competition commission for the election of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office approved the results of the competition. Oleksandr Klymenko will become the new head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

People's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The commission announced the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office - Oleksandr Klymenko," the parliamentarian said.

Klymenko won the competition half a year ago, today the commission approved the results. Klymenko is a NABU detective, known for investigating the case of the deputy head of the Office of President Oleg Tatarov.

Now the commission must apply to the Prosecutor General's Office to appoint Klymenko as the new head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

