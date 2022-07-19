Ukraine returned bodies of 45 fallen defenders, - Ministry of Reintegration

On July 19, Ukraine returned the bodies of another 45 Ukrainian soldiers who died in the battle with the Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration.

"Another operation was held to transfer the bodies of the fallen soldiers. Ukraine returned the bodies of 45 of its defenders," the message reads.

It is noted that the operation was carried out with the cooperation of the Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleg Kotenko and the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention.

