Council dismissed Bakanov from post of head of SSU

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine dismissed Ivan Bakanov from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

People's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this, Censor.NET informs.

"Parliament dismissed Ivan Bakanov from the position of head of the SBU. He was not in the hall. The hearing was quite formal," he noted.

265 People's Deputies voted for it.

By fractions:

CH-203;

ES - 0;

Batkivshchyna - 11;

Platform for life and peace - 2;

For the future - 12;

Voice - 0;

Trust - 17;

Restoration of Ukraine - 11;

Non-fractional - 9.

It will be recalled that earlier Zelenskyy removed Bakanov from the duties of head of the SSU.

