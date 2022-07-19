Rada appointed Zholnovich to post of Minister of Social Policy

Oksana Zholnovich will replace Maryna Lazebna as Minister of Social Policy.

People's deputy of the "Golos" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this, Censor.NET informs.

He published the results of voting for Zholnovich's candidacy:

"Servant of the people" - 209 votes "for"

"ES" - 0

"Ba'kivshchyna" - 0

Platform "For Life and Peace" - 15

"For the future" - 13

"Golos" - 7

"Trust" - 17

"Restoration of Ukraine" - 11

Non-fractional - 10

Oksana Zholnovich is 43 years old. Since 2020, she heads the Department of Social Policy and Health Care of the Office of the President.

From 2019 to 2021, she was an adviser to the Minister of Social Policy. She worked in the field of protection of persons with disabilities.

Zholnovych is an associate professor in the Department of Social Law at the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv.

From 2017 to 2019, she was an assistant to the rector of Ivan Boberskyi Lviv State University of Physical Culture. From 2009 to 2019, she was a member of the Council of Advocates of the Lviv region.

Zholnovich was a member of the political party Power of the People. From this party, she ran for councils at different levels four times. She was never elected.

From 1996 to 2001, she studied at the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, majoring in "law", qualification "lawyer". There she defended her candidate's thesis on the topic "Labor Law System of Ukraine".