Racists resumed data collection for "referendum" in occupied Mariupol, - Andryushchenko

The Russian invaders resumed the collection of personal data for holding a "referendum" on the territory of the temporarily occupied Mariupol.

This was announced by the mayor's adviser Petro Andryushchenko informs Censor.NET.

"In order to prepare for the referendum, the occupiers have started a new wave of collecting personal data under the guise of another collection of applications for housing restoration. This is already the third wave of collection of applications under this pretext. ... Preparations for mobilization continue. ... Not only are lists being formed to falsify the referendum, but they also restore military records," Andryushchenko explained.

According to the mayor's adviser, the activation is connected with new plans/instructions from Russian curators to move the date of the "referendum" to late July-early August.

