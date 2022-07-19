Canadians have started collecting funds for "Bayraktar" for Ukraine

In Canada, following the example of Lithuania, Poland and Norway, they announced a collection for the Turkish Bayraktar strike drone for Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, the collection was started by the public organization UHelpUkraine.

In total, they plan to collect 7 million Canadian dollars (approximately 160 million hryvnias).

The description of the gathering states: "With the help of the Ukrainian-Canadian community and all those who support Ukraine's fight against tyranny, we can promote real changes and help our heroes return home."

Volunteers want to hand over the purchased drone before Independence Day - August 24. CAD 12,450 has been raised so far.

The UHelpUkraine organization was created in Canada after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine. A team of volunteers collects donations in Canada and organizes the transportation of essential goods through Poland to Ukraine.