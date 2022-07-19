Rashists seized cafeteria at Zaporizhzhia NPP, threatened station's employees and took out cash registers, "Energoatom"

On July 18, rioters broke into the dining room No. 18 of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where Ukrainian nuclear workers were eating.

It is noted that the occupiers behaved aggressively, threatened the employees of the station with weapons and drove everyone out of the cafeteria.

"The wild occupiers took the cash registers from there. It's hard to say why: whether they wanted to enrich themselves with at least some kind of "booty" in this way, or it was just their usual vandalism, but one way or another, terrorizing the civilian population is the only thing that "liberators" manage ", the message says.

Previously, military personnel of the Russian Federation were not allowed to enter the dining room.

"But the hungry Russians obviously really wanted to "liberate" the NPP workers from food as well. And so far they have succeeded. And Ukrainian nuclear workers continue to fulfill their duties and even without food protect the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and the radiation safety of not only the continent, but also the whole world!

In any case, the current "masters of the dining room" will not reign for long. And none of them will escape punishment - both for nuclear terrorism, and for war crimes, and for all abuses of the personnel of the Ukrainian ZNPP!" - summed up in "Energoatom".

