OC "South" on situation in South Bug direction: Enemy is conducting defensive operations on retreat lines, losing logistics and reserves

The situation in the operational zone in the South Bug direction is steadily tense, but controlled by the defense forces.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Operational Command "South".

As noted, the enemy continues to conduct defensive operations on retreat lines. Losing logistics and reserves, it does not create strike groups, tries to keep long-range shelling as the main form of fighting.

"Yes, during the night Odesland was attacked by seven Kalibr-type missiles from the Black Sea. One was shot down by air defense forces, the remaining six hit a peaceful village. Five private buildings were destroyed and caught fire, a school, a cultural center, several other private estates, and cars were damaged. "Six civilians were injured, one of them a newborn child," - reminds the OC "South".

It is also noted that farms and agricultural lands around the settlements of Vysunsk, Novy Bug, Lepetiha were once again fired at in Mykolaiv Oblast with the atypical use of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

"In addition, Russian troops set fire to the Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts. Up to 40 rockets were fired at Nikopol. There is destruction at two industrial enterprises. The explosions caused fires there. Several private houses and power lines were damaged in the city. In the Kryvy Rih district, the enemy struck the Zelenodolsk community with artillery. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the summary reads.

See more: Occupiers shelled Sloviansk, there are wounded, - Mayor Liakh. VIDEO&PHOTOS

It is also reported that stormy weather continues at sea, the ship group of the enemy fleet has been increased to three missile and three large amphibious ships. Their intentions and tasks are unchanged. The threat level from the use of, including, 24 Kalibr missiles remains high.