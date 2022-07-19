Hungary allowed transit of weapons to Ukraine through its territory

On July 19, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Economy and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Levente Madyar met with the Mayor of Lviv Andrii Sadovy and expressed the government's position regarding the transit of weapons to Ukraine through the territory of Hungary.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a reference to the website of the Lviv City Council.

According to the official, Hungary has changed its mind and does not object to third countries transporting weapons for Ukraine through its territory.

"We are shocked by the events that are happening here, we really sympathize with you. In the last 200 years, we have fought three times with Russia. These wars were not for life, but for death. Unlike many Western partners, we felt for ourselves what it is like confrontation with this huge eastern state. At the same time, Hungary itself will not supply its weapons - this is our strategic position. However, third countries can use our territory," said Madyar.

The diplomat also added that Hungarian summer camps and sanatoriums are ready to accept Ukrainian children, and hospitals - wounded civilians and soldiers. As representatives of the Hungarian delegation said, the country will provide 1,000 scholarships for Ukrainians to study at universities.