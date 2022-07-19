In Mariupol, Russian occupiers deprived Ukrainians of their rights to real estate, - Andryushchenko. DOCUMENT

As of today, all citizens of Ukraine are deprived of the right to property in Mariupol by decision of the occupation authorities.

Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"If you haven't registered with the banana authorities of the banana republic. In fact, one of these days, the survivor will be "nationalized" and resettled according to warrants. That is, it was ours, it became someone else's. That's what it is, "maneuverable housing."

And we warned back in May what it was about. But the occupiers said it was "fake", and the witnesses of the "Russian world" said that we were making things up. No. We just have reliable sources.

‼️We warn residents of Mariupol who will move into apartments. This decision is not worth the paper on which it could be printed, if the occupiers had paper. Absolutely illegal. Therefore, if you have already moved in, take care of someone else's property, otherwise you will be liable according to the law," the message reads.