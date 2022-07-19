Russian occupiers took passes from personnel and entered radiation zone of ZNPP power unit, "Energoatom"

In the occupied Enerhodar, at the captured Zaporizhzhia NPP, the Russian military once again violated the norms of nuclear and radiation safety, exposing the personnel to the danger of radiation contamination.

This was reported by Energoatom on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday, July 18, 2022, the Russian invaders who occupied the ZNPP forcefully took passes from two station employees and, using them, entered the "dirty" overpass and into the radiation zone of unit #2 of the ZNPP. Of course, they did not care about security issues and violated all established norms and procedures for passing and staying in this zone. There was neither special clothing nor prescribed preparatory procedures for staying in it.

If the occupiers only put themselves at risk (and they are definitely not sorry!) - you could say "What a sad suicide", but on their clothes they could spread radiation particles around the station and the surrounding area. What's more, no one knows what else the Rashists could have brought and left there: weapons, explosives, etc. And this is already a direct threat to nuclear safety. Again!

"Energoatom will inform the IAEA and other competent authorities about another violation of nuclear and radiation safety," the message reads.