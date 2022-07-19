From now on, antibiotics will be sold in Ukraine with e-prescription, Cabinet of Ministers approved decision

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved changes to the Licensing Conditions for conducting business activities related to the production of medicinal products, wholesale and retail trade of medicinal products, import of medicinal products (except for active pharmaceutical ingredients), which allows the dispensing of antibacterial medicinal products at the patient's own expense using an electronic prescription.

This decision is implemented to solve the problem of uncontrolled dispensing and irrational use of prescription drugs, Censor.NET reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health informs that the innovation will be introduced gradually within the framework of the transition period in medical institutions working with the electronic health care system (EHS). If the health care institution to which the patient applies is not connected to the EHS, the doctor must still issue a paper prescription.

"A pharmacist will be able to dispense an antibiotic in a pharmacy in three ways: by electronic prescription (if the pharmacy is connected to the EHS), by a paper prescription and an information certificate, which during the transition period will be equated to an official document. The patient will be able to purchase an antibiotic by prescription at any pharmacy . To do this, it is enough to present a certificate or a paper prescription to the pharmacy worker. The implementation of this decision is one of the steps in combating the global problem of antibiotic resistance, and it will also allow tracking of data on the appointment and volume of antibiotic use in Ukraine," said Minister of Health Viktor Liashko.

The exception will apply only to those pharmacies that are located in the area of ​​military (combat) operations or that are under temporary occupation, encirclement (blockade), the list of which is approved by the relevant order of the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories. Such pharmacies will temporarily be able to continue to dispense prescription antibacterial drugs to patients without a doctor's prescription for the duration of martial law.

In addition, in the war zone and temporarily occupied territories, antibacterial drugs will be dispensed without a prescription, as now. A rule is also provided that allows military administrations, units of the Armed Forces, volunteer and charitable organizations to purchase prescription drugs for wartime needs without a prescription from entities that have a license to conduct business activities in the production, wholesale trade of medicinal products.