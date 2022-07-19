During storming of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, occupants lost about 11 thousand soldiers - Reznikov

The Ukrainian military destroyed about 11,000 invaders during the battles for Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov during the discussion organized by the Atlantic Council.

"According to unofficial Russian estimates, about 10-11 thousand occupants were killed in the battles for Severodonetsk and Lysychansk," the Minister said.

According to Reznikov, the Ukrainian military destroyed about 2 thousand soldiers of the so-called "LNR" and about 8-9 thousand servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces.

He added that more than 20,000 enemy soldiers were wounded. Of them about 6.5 thousand were severely injured with subsequent amputation of limbs.

