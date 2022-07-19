There can't be any collaborators in Prosecutor General's office, - Venedyktova

Former Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova denies that collaborators were active in her office.

According to Censor.NЕТ, Venedyktova stated this in an interview with CNN.

"Here in my Office, we cannot have collaborators at all, because collaborators are those people who worked in occupied territory. It is not occupied territory here."

Moreover, she noted that fighting state traitors and collaborators was a top priority for her Office, and "it was very open about it."

When asked about the real reason for her dismissal, Venedyktova replied: "You know that my chair is a political chair, and I was the 16th prosecutor of Ukraine in 30 years. That's the real politics in Ukraine. That's my answer."

She also made it clear that she did not want to discuss it publicly because Russia could take advantage of it.

"Right now the President is in the role of Commander-in-Chief. He understands his strategy and tactics. And he makes a decision based on his views," Venedyktova noted.

