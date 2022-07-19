Occupants fired "Grads" and artillery at center of Hulayipole in Zaporizhzhia region this evening, there were fatalities - RMA. PHOTOS

On Tuesday evening, Russian occupants used Grads and artillery to shell the center of the town of Hulayipole in the Zaporizhzhia region, preliminarily there are wounded.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Zaporizhzhia regional military administration.

"Tonight the enemy shelled from "Grads" and artillery the center of the city of Hulayipole. According to preliminary information, there have been fatalities," the report noted.

According to the released information, the enemy used more than 20 shells. The buildings of the executive committee, City Council, cultural and sports complex, post and communications branches, and private houses were damaged.

The fires are being extinguished by rescue workers of the State Emergencies Service.

