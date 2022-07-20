We invite weapons manufacturers to test new equipment under real combat conditions against Russian army, - Reznikov

Ukraine is interested in testing modern weapon systems in combat and invites manufacturers to test their new equipment.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, during a conversation organized by the Atlantic Council, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Ukraine is now essentially a testing ground. Many weapons are being tested under real combat conditions against the Russian army, which has many advanced systems of its own.

They have intelligent electronic warfare and communications equipment, air defense equipment, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles, as well as other equipment," he informed.

Reznikov noted that Ukraine shares all information and experience with its partners.

"We are interested in testing modern systems in combat against the enemy. We invite weapons manufacturers to try out new equipment," the Minister said.

He said it's a good chance for partners in Poland, the United States, France, Germany or Turkish partners to test their equipment.

"So give us the tools, we will finish the work, and you will have new information," Reznikov stressed.