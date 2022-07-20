Enemy is trying to create conditions for attack on Bakhmut and capture of Vuglegirskaya TPP, - General Staff

The enemy is conducting combat operations in the direction of Bakhmut in order to create conditions for an offensive on the city of Bakhmut and capture of the Vuglehirskaya TPP.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 a.m. on July 20 on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

The one hundred and forty-seventh day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian military invasion has begun.

There are no significant changes in the enemy's activity in the Volyn, Polis, and Siver directions. The enemy shelled the areas of Mykolaivka, Chernihiv region, and Volfyny, Yastrubyny, and Pavlivka, Sumy region, with barrel and jet artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage in the areas of Mospanove, Petrivka, Ruski Tyshki, Bazaliivka, Pechenygi, Tsyrkuny, Pytomnyk, Dementiivka, Korobochkine, and Prudyanka settlements.

In the Sloviansk direction, shelling from tanks and artillery was recorded near Dolyna, Krasnopill, Kostyantynivka, Chepil, Husarivka, and Adamivka.

In the Donetsk direction, the aggressor shelled the areas of Kramatorsk, Siversk, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka settlements with barrel and rocket artillery. Conducted an airstrike near Verkhnokamyanskyi. Conducts assault operations in the direction of Ivano-Daryivka, hostilities continue.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers are conducting combat operations with the aim of creating conditions for an offensive on the city of Bakhmut and taking over the territory of the Vugleghirskaya TPP. Shelling was carried out from barrel and rocket artillery and tanks in the areas of the settlements of Berestov, Bilogorivka, Yakovlivka, Pokrovske, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Kodema. The enemy carried out airstrikes on Berestovo, Yakovlivka, Bakhmut, Vershyn, New York and Pokrovsky.

Fighting continues in the direction of the settlements of Berestov, Vershina, and Novoluhanske.

On the Avdiyiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhya directions, shelling was noted in the areas of the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Vugledar, Novopil, Poltavka, Gulyaipole, Kamianske, and a number of others. The enemy launched an airstrike near Avdiivka.

Conducted combat reconnaissance in the area of Novoselyvka Drugoi and advanced in the direction of Mykilskyi, but had no success, and withdrew.

The enemy maintains a high intensity of reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles in the South Buz region. There are three Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea area outside the bases.

According to the available information, the command of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Federation is taking preventive measures in connection with the very low level of military discipline in the units involved and planned to be involved in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. Drunkenness and disobedience to commanders' orders flourish.

Ukrainian aviation and missile artillery units continue to successfully fire missions at enemy command posts and logistic support bases.