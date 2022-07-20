Ukrainian soldiers destroyed command post of Russians near Antoniv bridge in Kherson, - Khlan

Serhii Khlan, deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, spoke about the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in destroying Russian troops near Kherson.

During the night, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine delivered precise strikes on the command post of the Russians and the concentration of enemy troops in the area of the Antonivsky bridge, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Overnight, the Armed Forces of Ukraine covered the Orks again. The occupiers are burning in the area of the Antonovsky Bridge. Locals also report smoke in Nova Kakhovka," Khlan reported.

According to him, Ukrainian defenders targeted the warehouses of the occupiers in Nova Kakhovka, and many multiple launch rocket systems were destroyed there, including "Smerch".

