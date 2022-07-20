Exhumation in Mariupol has been completely stopped, spontaneous cemeteries are growing in city, - Andryushchenko

The occupiers completely stopped the exhumation in Mariupol. Now it is held only for money. Spontaneous cemeteries are growing in the city.

This was announced in a telegram by Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Censor.NET reports.

"The exhumation has been completely stopped. Now the occupiers are not ashamed to say directly that the exhumation is only for money. All the solutions to the problems of the people of Mariupol are turned into a business, and improvised cemeteries are growing," he said.

