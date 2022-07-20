Enemy is trying to enter Debaltseve-Slovyansk highway - Kyrylenko

In Donetsk region, the Russian invaders want to enter the Debaltseve-Slovyansk highway, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not give them the opportunity to advance.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, during the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Active hostilities are ongoing, we understand the enemy's plans and how he wants to act to enter the Debaltseve-Slovyansk highway. But all his attempts both in the Bakhmut direction and in the Lyman direction are aimed at capturing Slovyansk with a further exit to the city of Kramatorsk. The actions that are being taken do not allow the enemy to advance," said the head of the region.

He noted that the enemy can make several attempts during the day in the hottest directions - Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Siversk, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk.

"They make attempts several times a day, but suffer losses and leave. We know how to act and what to do to stop the enemy. This is our main goal for now," Kyrylenko emphasized.

See more: Over past day, five civilians were killed by enemy shelling in Donetsk region. INFOGRAPHICS