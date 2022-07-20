SSU neutralized Russian agency that was correcting missile strikes on Bakhmut

Law enforcement officers conducted a counter-sabotage operation and neutralized four enemy agents who were correcting missile strikes on Bakhmut.

As reported by Censor.NET, the press service of the SSU reported this in a telegram.

"The security service conducted a counter sabotage operation during which four enemy agents were neutralized and detained. They were recruited by the special services of the Russian Federation for intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine. In particular, the attackers set the coordinates of the city infrastructure objects, collected information about the deployment and movement of the units of the Armed Forces in the region," the message reads.

As noted, the agents also tried to obtain identification data of Ukrainian defenders, including employees of the Security Service.

The aggressor planned to use this information to carry out a series of missile attacks on Bakhmut and sabotage the Defense Forces near the eastern front.

Agents used specially created telegram channels to communicate with Russian "curators".

Communication devices with evidence of criminal acts were seized from the perpetrators, and an AK-74 assault rifle was seized from one. Detainees were informed of the suspicion.

Read more: Enemy is trying to enter Debaltseve-Slovyansk highway - Kyrylenko