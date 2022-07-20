Zelensky ordered liberation of all of Ukraine. It is wrong to talk only about Kherson, - Danilov

President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered the liberation of all of Ukraine, not just the temporarily occupied territories in the south.

Oleksii Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said this in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, Censor.NET reports.

He said that the president "gave the order to liberate our entire Ukraine from the Russian scum who has taken refuge". The military will determine the method, sequence and terms of its implementation.

"If they (the military. - Ed.) consider that it should be released in one or another period of time. All this is decided by the military. This issue is raised at the level of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Therefore, to say that it is only the Kherson region that they are talking about - this is not true," Danilov added.

