Russian propagandists want to shoot fake story about destruction of HIMARS. DOCUMENT

The "mock-up" of the HIMARS MLRS should be delivered by the Russian military, and the shooting range should be provided by the Ministry of Defense to Belarus.

This is stated in the request sent by the Russian news agency Russia Today to the Minister of Defense of Belarus Viktor Khrenin. The document was published on Twitter by the Crimean Banderivets user, Censor.NET reports.

The ministry is asked to "assist in the preparation of a report... on the destruction of the American-made HIMARS MLRS by Russian troops."

Propagandists are going to film the plot for the Sputnik website.

"According to the agreements reached, the model of the launcher will be delivered by the Russian side on July 22, 2022 to the Obuz-Lisnovsky military training ground on the day of the production shooting," the document says.