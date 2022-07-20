Criminal case was initiated for destruction of SBI criminal proceedings regarding Maidan and Kharkiv agreements

The Security Service of Ukraine opened a criminal case on the fact that the SBI destroyed the materials of important criminal proceedings.

This was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office in response to a request from Suspilne journalists, Censor.NET informs.

These are the following cases: "Kharkiv agreements", "Coal case" of Viktor Medvedchuk, "Case of involvement in the shootings on the Maidan of the former head of the SSU Oleksandr Yakymenko", "Case of impoverishing the Ukrainian army" and a number of other cases involving former Ukrainian officials

Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings under the articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1 of Art. 111 "Treason";

Part 2 of Art. 329 "Loss of documents containing state secrets";

Part 2 of Art. 357 "Stealing, misappropriating, extorting documents, stamps, seals, taking possession of them through fraud or abuse of official position, or damaging them."

"Currently, prosecutors and investigators are taking measures aimed at restoring the destroyed material media of secret information, by establishing and retrieving copies that were kept in other institutions," the response of the Prosecutor General's Office states.

Journalist Iryna Romaliyska, who was the first to report on the destruction of case materials, recalls that, according to her, this was done in compliance with the order of the Director of the State Bureau of Investigation Oleksii Sukhachev.

"Well, the investigation must now find out why the secret materials were destroyed. For money? "For love"? For influence? Or because on February 25, Sukhachev was afraid that the Russians would get to Khmelnytsky and get their hands on, for example, the order of the former head of the SSU Iakymenko about the Maidan shooting or secret videos of how the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Customs took a bribe?" Romaliyska writes.