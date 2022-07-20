Russians took away owners of recreation centers and boarding houses in Henichesk district

In the occupied territories of the Kherson region, the Russian military is seizing private property from local residents.

This is reported on the page of Kherson RMA, Censor.NET informs.

According to information from the residents of Henichesk, the Russian occupiers visit recreation centers and boarding houses. In the village of Henicheska Hirka, the occupiers took the "Sokil" children's camp and the "Pribij" boarding house from the owners of the establishments.

They also established control over the recreation center "White Swan" and the private boarding house Arabatka.club. Details are not disclosed.

It is known that Russians "check" garage cooperatives in Kherson. According to the people of Kherson, there have been cases when the Russian military stole the belongings of the owners from the garages, sometimes they break the doors of the garages or break the locks if the owner did not have time to open it himself.

