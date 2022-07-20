EU ambassadors agreed on new package of sanctions against Russian Federation

Permanent representatives of the member states of the European Union approved a new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Hromadske.

The official decision regarding the seventh package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation should be published in the official journal of the EU on July 21. According to the journalist, the new sanctions include restrictions on the import of Russian gold, in particular gold jewelry.

The Permanent Representative of Lithuania to the EU, Arnoldas Prantskevičius, said that this package of sanctions also includes new export controls, the freezing of Sberbank's assets, and the expansion of the sanctions list to more than 50 new individuals and legal entities: politicians, military leaders, oligarchs and propagandists.

