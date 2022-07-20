Russia failed to sell stolen Ukrainian grain in Libya, ships were unloaded in Syria, - Defense Intelligence

On July 13, the Russian dry cargo ships "Matros Koshka" and "Matros Pozhynich" with stolen Ukrainian agricultural products (grain, total weight 54 thousand tons) planned to go to the port of Beirut (Lebanon). The vessel operator is the Russian company "Crane Marine Contractor LLC" (Astrakhan).

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"However, the Lebanese authorities prohibited their unloading. In this regard, the vessels were redirected to Syria, to the ports of Latakia and Tartus.

In the future, it is planned to deliver Ukrainian grain from Syrian territory by trucks to other countries of the Middle East and North Africa.

The occupiers are also trying to restore the seaport in Mariupol. First of all, it is planned to establish a connection with Rostov-on-Don for the export of Ukrainian metal. However, the inability of the Russians to ensure the supply of electricity for the operation of the port remains a significant problem," the report says.