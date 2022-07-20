Enemy is trying to create conditions for establishing control over Bakhmut and territory of Vuhlehirska TPP, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 07/20/2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 147 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

There are no significant changes in the enemy's activity in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions. The enemy shelled the areas of Mykolaivka, Volfine, Pavlivka, and Ulaniv settlements in the Sumy region with barrel and rocket artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, shelling was recorded, in particular, near Stary Saltiv, Petrivka, Ruski Tyshky, Pechenihy, Tsyrkuny, Pytomnyk, Dementiivka, and Korobochkino. The enemy launched airstrikes near Mospanove and Rtyshchyvka. He unsuccessfully tried to advance in the direction of the village of Pytomnyk.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Dolyna, Bohorodychne, Kostiantynivka, Husarivka, Velyka Komyshuvaha, Pokrovske and other settlements. Ukrainian soldiers again successfully repelled enemy assaults in the Bohorodychne district.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the Kramatorsk, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamiansk, and Ivano-Dariivka districts with artillery. Delivered missile and air strikes near Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. Assault actions in the districts of Hryhorivka and Spirne ended with losses and retreat for the enemy.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is trying to create favorable conditions for establishing control over the city of Bakhmut and the territory of the Vuhlehirska TPP through combat operations. He carried out shelling in the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Vesele, Iakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Kodema, Mayorsk, New York, and others. Airstrikes on Pokrovsky. Conducts assault operations in the Berestovo area and on the approaches to the Vuhlehirska TPP, hostilities continue.

In the Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy continues systematic shelling of civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of settlements Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Volodymyrivka, Pavlivka, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Novoukrainka, Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Preobrazhenka, Zaliznychne, Kamianske. Airstrikes were recorded near Avdiivka, Kamiansk, and Novoandriivka. The occupiers again failed another combat reconnaissance in the Novoselivka Drugoi area, suffered losses and retreated. Enemy units advancing in the direction of Mykilsky and Novomykhailivka had the same participation.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops deep into the temporarily occupied territory. Conducts intensive reconnaissance of the UAV. Conducted systematic shelling of civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Osokorivka, Olhyne, Ivanivka, Velyke Artakove, Lozove, Shiroke, Kvitneve, Liubomirivka, Bereznehuvate, Kotliareve, Stepova Dolyna, Nova Zoria, Lupareve and a number of others. Delivered missile and air strikes near Murakhivka and Novohryhorivka.

Ukrainian defenders inflict losses on the enemy in all directions where active hostilities continue. Our artillery continues its combat work successfully. We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together we will win!" - said the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.